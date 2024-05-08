FDA to consider MDMA as treatment for PTSD

An FDA panel of independent advisers is set to consider the first potential new post-traumatic stress disorder treatment in 25 years — MDMA — NBC News reported May 7.

MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy or molly, was used in two late-stage studies by Lykos Therapeutics to determine its potential to treat PTSD. The drug is intended to be used in combination with psychological intervention, including therapy and other supportive services.

The panel of advisers will meet June 4 to deliberate on the MDMA-assisted therapy. No psychedelic-based therapy has been approved yet in the U.S., though many companies have tested such drugs for use treating a range of mental health disorders.