FDA launches dashboard to track adverse events linked to COVID-19 products

The FDA launched a public dashboard containing information about adverse events reported to be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and other treatments, the agency announced March 15.

The dashboard provides weekly updates of adverse event reports submitted to the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System for vaccines, drugs and other treatments that have been granted emergency use authorization to prevent or treat COVID-19. These reports are submitted by consumers, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies.

The FDA noted that the reports within the dashboard are unverified and do not necessarily mean there was causation between the adverse events and the COVID-19 products in question. The agency also said the dashboard contains duplicate and incomplete reports and it should not be used to establish rates of adverse event occurrence.

