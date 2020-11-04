FDA, FTC warn 2 companies selling faulty COVID-19 treatments

The FDA and Federal Trade Commission recently issued warning letters to two companies that claimed their products would help prevent COVID-19.

The agencies issued a warning Oct. 30 to Lansing, Mich.-based Watershed Wellness Center. The company sells “Dissolve BioActive Silicate” and other products that contain silver with unfounded claims that they can prevent and treat COVID-19.

On Nov. 2, the second warning letter was sent to Emeryville, Calif.-based NovaBay Pharmaceuticals for selling an eyelid spray and antimicrobial facial spray, both of which the company claims can prevent and treat COVID-19.

The FDA requested both companies immediately stop selling the unauthorized products. There are currently no FDA-approved products that prevent COVID-19.

