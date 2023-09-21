FDA advisers discuss twice-rejected diabetes drug implant

An FDA panel is gathering Sept. 21 to discuss ITCA 650, a Type 2 diabetes drug delivery product that is under review for the third time for a possible approval.

ITCA 650 is an implantable drug product made by Intarcia Therapeutics, a Boston-based company that was unsuccessful in gaining approval after filing regulatory applications in 2016 and 2019.

The experimental therapy delivers exenatide, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist. Other GLP-1s include Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, which are approved for Type 2 diabetes or weight loss management.

In past meetings among the FDA Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee members, concerns around the drug candidate and the risk of acute kidney injury led to the rejections. Acute kidney injury is on the Sept. 21 agenda for discussing possible approval of ITCA 650.

