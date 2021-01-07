Fauci says US may need to change strategy to speed vaccinations

Anthony Fauci, MD, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NPR Jan. 7 that if the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccines doesn't speed up, the U.S. will have to "make some changes about what we're doing."

Dr. Fauci, who will serve as President-elect Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, attributed the slow rollout partially to it's beginning during the holidays.

"I think it would be fair to just observe what happens in the next couple of weeks. If we don't catch up on what the original goal was, then we really need to make some changes about what we're doing. But right now, I think we just need to give a little bit of slack — not a lot, but enough to say, well, we're past the holiday season, now let's really turn the afterburners on," he told NPR.

He added that the goal is to get the pace up to 1 million vaccinations per day.



