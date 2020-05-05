Fair price for remdesivir is $4,460 per patient, ICER review finds

A fair price for remdesivir, Gilead's drug that received emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients, would be $4,460 per course of treatment, according to an analysis from The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

ICER is a nonprofit that regularly analyses the cost-effectiveness of prescription drugs.

Remdesivir involves a 10-day treatment regimen, and ICER said a fair cost for the course of treatment would be $4,460, based on quality of life years gained and assuming the value of each year is $50,000.

Gilead hasn't said how much it will charge for the drug, but has donated its entire supply — about 1.5 million vials — to the U.S. government.

Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day also wrote an open letter in March promising the company would work to ensure affordability and access to remdesivir.

The drugmaker said it's aiming to make a million doses of the drug by the end of the year.

More articles on pharmacy:

6 federal pharmacy policy changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs & when to expect results

Walgreens lowers prices on hundreds of prescription drugs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.