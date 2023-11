Exela Pharma Sciences, an injectable drug company, is recalling more than 415,000 drug vials in a Class I recall because of a possible presence of silicone, according to the FDA.

The recall includes about 355,000 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection vials, 23,000 midazolam in 0.8% sodium chloride injection vials, and 38,000 cysteine hydrochloride injection vials.

Exela and Civica alerted customers of the issue in late October.