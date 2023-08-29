Erlanger taps specialty pharmacy partner

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System partnered with Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy business owned by Walgreens, to build a new specialty pharmacy program.

The new partnership will first focus on neurology, rheumatology and gastroenterology before expanding to other patient populations with complex, chronic conditions, Shields said in an Aug. 29 news release.

The Walgreens-owned business partners with nearly 80 other health systems across the nation, according to the release.