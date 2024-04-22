Emory Healthcare promotes pharmacy leader

Emory Healthcare recently promoted Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, to the role of vice president of ambulatory pharmacy.

Dr. Haumschild previously served as the pharmacy director at Emory Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta. The health system operates 11 hospitals and more than 490 provider locations, according to its website.

"As I step into this new role, I am filled with enthusiasm and determination to contribute positively to the incredible work being done at Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University," Dr. Haumschild said in a LinkedIn post. "I am eager to embark on this new chapter and drive innovation throughout the pharmacy ecosystem."