Emergent BioSolutions to close 2 sites, start layoffs

Emergent BioSolutions is consolidating operations, closing two manufacturing plants and laying off about 300 employees, the Maryland-based drugmaker said May 1.

In a restructuring the company projects will annually save $80 million, Emergent is shuttering its Baltimore drug substance manufacturing facility and Rockville, Md., drug product facility.

The drugmaker, which manufactures Narcan nasal spray, is also reducing its workforce by about 300 employees, eliminating about 85 empty positions and creating a chief science officer role.

The restructuring is expected to cost between $18 million and $21 million.