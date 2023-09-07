Dexcom: glucose monitoring doubles when diabetics take weight loss drugs

Type 2 diabetes patients who take a GLP-1 such as Ozempic or Wegovy are associated with higher usage of continuous glucose monitors, Dexcom said Sept. 5, according to an Investor's Business Daily report.

CGMs are wearables that help measure blood sugar and can be used with insulin pumps. Dexcom, a CGM manufacturer based in San Diego, said it analyzed Optum insurance claims and found CGM use doubled among patients with insulin regimens after they began taking a GLP-1 drug. For patients that use basal insulin or non-insulin therapies, CGM use nearly quadrupled after taking GLP-1s.

Dexcom said its findings are in contrast to industry concerns that GLP-1 drugs may lead to less usage of diabetes monitoring products.





