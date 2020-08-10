CVS, Walgreens & Costco sued for not filling opioid prescriptions

A Florida mother filed a class-action lawsuit Aug. 6 against CVS, alleging its pharmacies have been wrongfully refusing to fill legitimate opioid prescriptions.

Edith Fuog’s lawsuit alleges that numerous CVS pharmacies have denied the opioid prescriptions she uses to manage the pain from her chronic conditions since 2017.

The lawsuit claims CVS’ refusal to fill her prescriptions violates the American with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Affordable Care Act. The case was filed as a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the millions of legitimate opioid users nationwide.

Ms. Fuog’s case comes after a similar one was recently filed against Walgreens and Costco by California mother Susan Smith. Ms. Smith’s lawsuit alleges that numerous Walgreens and Costco pharmacies refused to fill her legitimate opioid prescriptions.

CVS, Walgreens and Costco have not responded to Becker's request for comment.

