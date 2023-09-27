CVS pharmacists stage walkout over working conditions

CVS pharmacists in Kansas City are staging a walkout Sept. 27 over working conditions, USA Today reported.

Kansas City organizers have encouraged CVS pharmacists across the nation to join them in the walkout. It's unclear how many stores may be affected.

The walkout is the second in less than a week. On Sept. 21, nearly two dozen pharmacists left their posts, forcing an estimated two dozen CVS locations in eastern Kansas and western Missouri to close, according to a separate USA Today report.

Walkout organizers say their actions are in response to increasingly challenging working conditions, which is putting patients and pharmacists at risk. Pandemic-related stressors have worsened existing pharmacy shortages over the past few years and magnified burnout among staff members nationwide, causing many to leave the field.

"The workload is so heavy and the amount of staff they allot us is so low that I’m unable to go to the bathroom during my 10-hour shift," one Kansas City pharmacist, who wished to remain anonymous, told the publication.

After the Sept. 21 walkout, CVS executives met with pharmacists and pharmacy staff at several Kansas City locations to understand their concerns. Michael DeAngelis, executive director of corporate communications for CVS, said industrywide pharmacist shortages have made it difficult to staff the retail chain's more than 9,000 stores. Demand for vaccinations this fall is further straining pharmacies, he said.

"I want to apologize to our pharmacy teams that we haven't addressed these concerns in the region more quickly," CVS Chief Pharmacy Officer Prem Shah, PharmD, said in a Sept. 26 memo to staff in the Kansas City market obtained by USA Today. "With the currently unprecedented demand for vaccinations from our patients in mind, we are taking a series of actions effective immediately."

These efforts include providing additional resources for pharmacies, adjusting appointments, filling open positions and removing unnecessary tasks for pharmacists.

The American Pharmacists Association and Kansas Pharmacists Association have both released statements in support of Kansas City pharmacists.