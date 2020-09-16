CVS Health to invest $13.7M to renovate low-income housing in Ohio

CVS Health said Sept. 16 that it is investing $13.7 million to help renovate 230 low-income housing apartments in Columbus, Ohio, as part of its commitment to invest nearly $600 million over five years to address racial inequality and social determinants of health in Black communities.

CVS Health said its goal is to put an emphasis on increasing access to affordable housing, "which is inextricably linked to health."

"When people have access to high-quality, affordable housing, it puts them in a better position to improve their overall well-being, including taking care of their health or managing a chronic disease,” said David Casey, CVS Health's chief diversity officer.

The investment will also bring health and wellness programming to the community, including on-site health screenings, COVID-19 testing and maternal health programs.

Read the full news release here.

