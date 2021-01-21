CVS Health names CMO of Aetna

CVS Health has named Kyu Rhee, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Aetna.

In his role, Dr. Rhee will oversee all clinical capabilities at Aetna, focusing on enhancing quality of services provided for members and plan sponsors, CVS Health said. He will also focus on better integrating evidence-based medicine into medical and personalized management strategies.

Dr. Rhee most recently served as vice president and chief health officer at IBM. Before then, he was chief public health officer at the Health Resources and Services Administration and director of innovation at the National Institutes of Health.

Read the full news release here.

