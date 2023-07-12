CVS Caremark's system shut down, left pharmacies and patients stranded

System errors unexpectedly disrupted CVS Caremark's prescription processing July 11, leaving patients frustrated and some without access to medication, The Wall Street Journal reported July 10.

While CVS Caremark did not detail what led to the issue with its systems, a CVS Health spokesperson told the Journal July 12 things were up and running again.

"Our system is operational today, but there may be temporary delays as our pharmacy teams resolve a backlog of prescriptions," the spokesperson was quoted saying.

While some were unable to refill prescriptions due to the system failures yesterday, CVS Caremark also released news July 12 highlighting CVS Caremark and GoodRx's partnership to expand access to affordable prescriptions.

The partnership will aim to "bring GoodRx discount pricing to commercially insured plan members filling many commonly prescribed generic prescriptions at in-network pharmacies," according to the news release. It's set to launch in January 2024.