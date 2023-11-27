Cost Plus Drugs partners with digital health company

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. has partnered with digital health company Expion Health in an effort to tackle the rising costs of specialty drugs.

Under the new partnership, Cost Plus Drug Co. will integrate its pricing model — which prices drugs at a 15% markup and charges a $5 shipping and a $5 pharmacy operations fee — into Expion Health's digital product platform to provide a tool for payers to navigate cost options for consumers, according to a Nov. 27 news release from Expion.

Chris Westbrook, chief client officer for Expion Health, said in the release the two companies share similar visions and that the newly inked collaboration represents how they can begin "reshaping the narrative around drug costs, setting a new industry standard."