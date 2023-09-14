CMS adds 34 drugs to list of Medicare savings

CMS has named 34 prescription drugs that could have lower out-of-pocket costs for those on Medicare, potentially saving up to $618 per dose.

The move to reduce prescription copays for Medicare beneficiaries comes as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act and will apply for the final three months of the year beginning Oct. 1, CMS said. The concept is to mitigate against drug company price increases that are above the rate of inflation.

The drug savings are for medications under Medicare Part B plans.

A list of the affected drugs can be found here.