City of Hope, BD create exclusive pharmacy residency program

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope is collaborating with medical technology company Becton Dickinson to launch a new pharmacist residency program.

Each year, one pharmacy resident at City of Hope will now have the opportunity to work with BD's medication management solutions and medication delivery solutions businesses, according to a May 6 news release from BD.

At the cancer research organization, pharmacy residents will gain experience with pharmacy automation and medication management technology, including "automated dispensing cabinets, vial-filling robots, technology-assisted workflow devices, closed system transfer devices and clinical decision-support technology," BD said in the release.

The selected pharmacy resident will work under the supervision of BD preceptors and clinicians, and the resident will complete rotations in various departments during the one-year program. Rotations include medical affairs, research and development, quality and risk management, and marketing.

"Spending time in both a health system environment and within the medical technology industry will provide the resident with a unique perspective of medication safety at both the local and global levels, fostering a skillset few pharmacists possess," the release said.