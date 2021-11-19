CDC greenlights boosters for all adults

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously endorsed boosters for all adults Nov. 19, after the FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna's booster shots for all adults earlier the same day, The Washington Post reports.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, signed off on broader use shortly after the committee's recommendations, paving the way for tens of millions of fully vaccinated U.S. adults to receive their booster doses.

In a last-minute vote during the meeting, the advisory committee also voted to recommend boosters for people ages 50 and older. Pending the agency's adoption of the recommendations, this means all adults aged 18 to 49 who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least six months ago would be eligible for the boosters, while people aged 50 and older are recommended to get boosters.

The FDA is responsible for regulatory authorization or approval of COVID-19 vaccines, while the CDC issues clinical recommendations on which populations should receive the vaccine.

"Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays," Dr. Walensky said. "Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose."