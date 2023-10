The Biden administration is aiming to expand insurance coverage for certain over-the-counter medications, including contraception, The Hill reported Oct. 2.

The news comes nearly three months after the FDA approved Opill, the first over-the-counter contraceptive pill for women.

In addition to Opill, the administration is also looking at expanding coverage of smoking cessation products, folic acid for pregnancy, as well as certain breastfeeding products, The Hill reported.