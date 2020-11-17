AMA adopts policy to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

The American Medical Association has adopted a policy to curb misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and their development process, particularly in communities of color, given the historical context of experimentation with vaccines and other medications in the community, the organization said Nov. 17.

Physicians at a special meeting of the AMA's House of Delegates said the policy is aimed at educating physicians on how to speak with patients about the vaccine and providing them with "culturally appropriate patient education materials."

Becker's has reached out to the AMA for specifics on what that entails.

"Educating the public about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine programs, particularly among populations that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, is an urgent priority," the AMA said, adding that misinformation on the vaccine development process has been circulating widely.

The goal of the new policy is to help physicians address patient concerns, dispel misinformation and build confidence in COVID-19 vaccination. It calls for the AMA to form a coalition of healthcare and public health organizations that are inclusive of those respected in communities of color that are committed to developing a public education program promoting facts about the vaccine and encouraging acceptance of it.

"Given the unprecedented situation with COVID-19, and with vaccine development moving at a rapid pace, many of our patients and the public have questions and concerns. It is essential that we speak together as a strong unified voice across healthcare and public health, inclusive of organizations respected in communities of color, to use scientific, fact-based evidence to help allay public concerns and build confidence in COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are determined to be safe and effective," said AMA President Susan Bailey, MD.

Read the full news release here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020.