A month after Roe reversal, demand for abortion pills remains high

Requests for abortion pills saw a 109 percent increase between June 24 and July 15, nonprofit organization Just the Pill told Becker's.

Demand for medication abortion, a two-pill regimen that's used to induce an abortion within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, continues to surge after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last month. Companies that sell the drugs are hurrying to catch up as the swell in demand refuses to level off.

"Even as coverage of the decision recedes from the forefront of the news cycle, we've seen an 18 percent increase in patients and a 107 percent increase in site visitors this past month," Kiki Freedman, CEO of medication abortion company Hey Jane, told Becker's.

In July, Just the Pill received 655 appointment requests, a dramatic increase from June's count of 314.

Both companies said they are hiring more staff because of the rise in demand, and a spokesperson for Just the Pill, which mails the regimen, pointed to the difficulty of navigating each state's different laws but offered a central point for consumers: "Any patients who can make it to us in Colorado, we will serve them."