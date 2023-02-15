57% of physicians say social media changed their views on medications

Nearly 6 in 10 physicians said in a survey that social media either frequently or occasionally changed their perception of a medication or treatment.

Among 200 U.S.-based physicians, 41 percent said social media content altered their prescribing habits, while 16 percent of physicians said social media has never influenced them.

Healthcare insights company Sermo and digital tech company LiveWorld conducted the survey. Here are three more results:

1. More physicians are joining more digital private medical groups, and Facebook is their No. 1 choice platform of choice.

2. About a third said LinkedIn is the most helpful social platform for Congress and KOL news.



3. For hospital and professional organization news, Twitter is the platform of choice for 62 percent of the surveyed physicians.