5 weeks later, Akorn's closure racks up 13 swelling drug shortages

Some drug shortages have worsened because of the closure of Gurnee, Ill.-based Akorn Operating Co., according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The more severe drug shortages are:

1. Albuterol inhalation solution

2. Chlorothiazide sodium injection

3. Fluorescein sodium injection

4. Tropicamide 1% ophthalmic

5. Hydromorphone hydrochloride injection

6. Lidocaine HCl 2% topical jelly

7. Lorazepam

8. Midazolam injection

9. Ofloxacin ophthalmic

10. Orphenadrine citrate injection

11. Polymyxin B and trimethoprim sulfates ophthalmic

12. Ropivacaine injection

13. Sufentanil

Seven other drugs are at high risk of falling into shortage, according to the End Drug Shortages Alliance:

1. Adenosine injection

2. Cyclopentolate ophthalmic

3. Hydroxyamphetamine and tropicamide ophthalmic

4. Levofloxacin ophthalmic

5. Methadone injection

6. Phenylephrine ophthalmic

7. Tetracaine injection