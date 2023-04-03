5 weeks later, Akorn's closure racks up 13 swelling drug shortages

Paige Twenter -

Some drug shortages have worsened because of the closure of Gurnee, Ill.-based Akorn Operating Co., according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 

The more severe drug shortages are: 

1. Albuterol inhalation solution

2. Chlorothiazide sodium injection

3. Fluorescein sodium injection

4. Tropicamide 1% ophthalmic

5. Hydromorphone hydrochloride injection

6. Lidocaine HCl 2% topical jelly

7. Lorazepam

8. Midazolam injection

9. Ofloxacin ophthalmic

10. Orphenadrine citrate injection

11. Polymyxin B and trimethoprim sulfates ophthalmic

12. Ropivacaine injection

13. Sufentanil

Seven other drugs are at high risk of falling into shortage, according to the End Drug Shortages Alliance: 

1. Adenosine injection

2. Cyclopentolate ophthalmic

3. Hydroxyamphetamine and tropicamide ophthalmic

4. Levofloxacin ophthalmic 

5. Methadone injection

6. Phenylephrine ophthalmic

7. Tetracaine injection

