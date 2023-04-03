5 weeks later, Akorn's closure racks up 13 swelling drug shortages

Some drug shortages have worsened because of the closure of Gurnee, Ill.-based Akorn Operating Co., according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
The more severe drug shortages are:
1. Albuterol inhalation solution
2. Chlorothiazide sodium injection
3. Fluorescein sodium injection
5. Hydromorphone hydrochloride injection
6. Lidocaine HCl 2% topical jelly
7. Lorazepam
10. Orphenadrine citrate injection
11. Polymyxin B and trimethoprim sulfates ophthalmic
13. Sufentanil
Seven other drugs are at high risk of falling into shortage, according to the End Drug Shortages Alliance:
1. Adenosine injection
2. Cyclopentolate ophthalmic
3. Hydroxyamphetamine and tropicamide ophthalmic
4. Levofloxacin ophthalmic
5. Methadone injection
6. Phenylephrine ophthalmic
7. Tetracaine injection