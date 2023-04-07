5 states broaden reimbursement for pharmacists

Expanded reimbursement for pharmacist services is something industry professionals and organizations like the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists have long advocated for, but it can be complex to execute, researchers have said. But since 2023, several states have passed legislation broadening the scope for such.

"A broad coalition of stakeholders including states, the federal government, pharmacy organizations, and other parts of the health ecosystem, working together, can better address the health needs of a state and its Medicaid beneficiaries," researchers wrote in a 2021 National Library of Medicine publication. "Pharmacist practitioners across different settings of care can augment public health efforts, as well as primary and specialty care practices. State efforts should include enrollment and reimbursement of pharmacist practitioners as Medicaid providers for pertinent Medicaid-covered services."

The five most recent states to expand the scope of reimbursement for pharmacists are: