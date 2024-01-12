5 new drug shortages in 2024

As the FDA imports a syphilis drug from France that's been in short supply since spring 2023, the FDA and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists have reported five new drug supply issues in 2024.

Here are the new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and ASHP.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Diazepam injection is used for anxiety, muscle spasms, seizures and alcohol withdrawal. Three solutions are on back order without resupply dates and two are available.

2. Lenalidomide capsule: As of Jan. 11, 23 solutions of the drug for myelodysplastic syndrome patients are in shortage and 23 are available. Most pharmaceutical companies did not share an estimated release date, but Sun Pharma said its six solutions should be available in mid-March.

3. Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsule: The attention-deficit/hyperactivity drug is in short supply among 10 manufacturers because of regulatory delays, demand increases and an ingredient shortage. A majority of solutions are on allocation or in limited supply, according to the FDA.

4. Mercaptopurine tablet: Four solutions of the chemotherapy drug are in shortage, one was discontinued and another is available. The drug is used with other cancer therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute lymphatic leukemia, and Mylan discontinued its 50 milligram solution in December. Two drugmakers now report four 50 milligram solutions are on back order.

5. Rho(D) immune globulin: One of the makers of the antibody, Kedrion Biopharma, has three solutions in shortage. The company said the supply issues are because of a "shortage of an active ingredient[,] manufacturing issues and plant maintenance requirements." Four other solutions are available.