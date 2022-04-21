4 recent Walgreens moves

From opening robot-powered micro-fulfillment centers to primary care expansions, here are four moves from Walgreens Becker's has covered since March 17:

1. Walgreens Health is expanding its in-person care offerings in Los Angeles and San Francisco through a partnership with Blue Shield of California, the company said April 6.

2. Specialty and home delivery pharmacy AllianceRx Walgreens Prime said it will rebrand to AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, effective June 24, to reflect Walgreens' full ownership of the company.

3. Walgreens Boots Alliance is opening 22 robot-powered micro-fulfillment centers across the U.S. to fill prescriptions, CNBC reported March 30.

4. Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open three new primary care practices in New Hampshire by the end of summer 2022