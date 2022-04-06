Walgreens' specialty, home delivery pharmacy rebrands

Specialty and home delivery pharmacy AllianceRx Walgreens Prime said it will rebrand to AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, effective June 24, to reflect Walgreens' full ownership of the company.

"While our name is changing, we will be the same specialty and home delivery pharmacy our patients trust and depend on for life-saving medications," said Joel Wright, CEO of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

The rebranding coincides with the promotion of senior vice president Tracey James to chief operating officer. Ms. James has been with the organization since it was created in 2017. As COO, she will oversee pharmaceutical and payer relations, clinical and professional services, and Specialty360 therapy teams, which handle the company's specialty pharmacy services.

"Our Specialty360 therapy teams were developed to enable us to improve patient outcomes, reduce cost of care, and enhance the patient and provider experience," Mr. Wright said. "As the pharmacy industry evolves, the complexity of our patients' needs led us to change our operating model to support them with therapy-specific teams."