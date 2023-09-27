340B program climbs to $54B

Paige Twenter -

From 2021 to 2022, the 340B drug pricing program grew 22 percent, according to a Sept. 24 Drug Channels report. 

Data from the Health Resources and Services Administration reveals discounted drugs through the program reached $43.9 billion in 2021, and in 2022, purchases were $53.7 billion. The value of those drugs is nearly twice the amount paid, or $106 billion. 

Disproportionate share hospitals spent $41.8 billion on 340B discounted medications, and children's hospitals, critical access hospitals, cancer centers and other grantees accounted for about 20 percent of the total share of purchases.

