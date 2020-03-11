15 largest pharmacies in the US

Pharmacy prescription dispensing revenue hit a record $446 billion in the U.S. in 2019, with CVS Health and Walgreens generating a large chunk of that revenue, according to a new report from the Drug Channels Institute.

Below are the 15 largest pharmacies, ranked by total prescription dispensing revenue in the U.S. in 2019:

1. CVS Health — $109 billion

2. Walgreens — $84.3 billion

3. Cigna/Express Scripts — $45.8 billion

4. UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx — $25.8 billion

5. Walmart — $21.2 billion

6. The Kroger Co. — $14.0 billion

7. Rite Aid — $11 billion

8. Humana Pharmacy Solutions — $6.9 billion

9. Albertsons — $5.1 billion

10. Diplomat Pharmacy — $4.5 billion

11. Publix — $4 billion

12. BrightSpring Health Services — $3 billion

13. Costco Wholesale Corp. — $2.7 billion

14. Ahold Delhaize — $2.1 billion

15. H-E-B — $1.8 billion

