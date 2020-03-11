15 largest pharmacies in the US
Pharmacy prescription dispensing revenue hit a record $446 billion in the U.S. in 2019, with CVS Health and Walgreens generating a large chunk of that revenue, according to a new report from the Drug Channels Institute.
Below are the 15 largest pharmacies, ranked by total prescription dispensing revenue in the U.S. in 2019:
1. CVS Health — $109 billion
2. Walgreens — $84.3 billion
3. Cigna/Express Scripts — $45.8 billion
4. UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx — $25.8 billion
5. Walmart — $21.2 billion
6. The Kroger Co. — $14.0 billion
7. Rite Aid — $11 billion
8. Humana Pharmacy Solutions — $6.9 billion
9. Albertsons — $5.1 billion
10. Diplomat Pharmacy — $4.5 billion
11. Publix — $4 billion
12. BrightSpring Health Services — $3 billion
13. Costco Wholesale Corp. — $2.7 billion
14. Ahold Delhaize — $2.1 billion
15. H-E-B — $1.8 billion
