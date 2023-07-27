13 essential Pfizer drugs most vulnerable to shortages: USP

Thirteen essential drugs made at Pfizer's Rocky Mount, N.C., facility — which was recently damaged by a tornado — have a vulnerability score higher than 90 percent, according to a July 26 report from United States Pharmacopeia.

The USP measures vulnerability scores, or the likelihood of future shortages, from evaluating the manufacturing location, inspection records, economic and market factors, dosage form, and manufacturing complexities. Vulnerability scores from products made at Pfizer's North Carolina plant do not include the effect of the tornado.

The report analyzed the 65 solutions Pfizer told hospitals it has about three months' worth of supply.

Essential medications are decided by the FDA.

1. Atropine sulfate injection 1 milligram/10 milliliter solutions have a 98 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 29.8 percent.

2. Dobutamine in 5% dextrose injection containers — 250 milligram/250 milliliter, 500 milligram/250 milliliter and 1,000 milligram/250 milliliter — have a 99 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 74.4 percent.

3. Epinephrine injection 1 milligram/10 milliliter syringes have a 92 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 22.2 percent.

4. Fentanyl citrate injection 250 microgram/5 milliliter and 100 microgram/2 milliliter solutions have a 96 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 50 percent.

5. Heparin sodium in 0.45% sodium chloride injections — 25,000 units/250 milliliter and 12,500 units/250 milliliter — have a 94 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 29.5 percent.

6. Ten lidocaine hydrochloride and epinephrine injections have a 96 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 19.4 percent.

7. Magnesium sulfate in water for injection 20 milligram/500 milliliter containers have a 99 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 8.7 percent.

8. Mannitol injection 12.5 gram/50 milliliter vials have a 94 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 18.5 percent.

9. Midazolam injections — 2 milligram/2 milliliter and 10 milligram/2 milliliter — have a 98 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 33 percent.

10. Morphine sulfate injections — 1,000 milligram/20 milliliter and 2,500 milligram/50 milliliter — have a 98 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 46.5 percent.

11. Potassium chloride for injection 20 milliequivalent/10 milliliter solutions have a 99 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 40.3 percent.

12. Rocuronium bromide injection 50 milligram/5 milliliter solutions have a 93 percent vulnerability score. Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage form level is 20.2 percent.

13. 23.4% Sodium chloride injection 400 milliequivalent/100 milliliter solutions have a 96 percent vulnerability score. The USP listed Pfizer's market share at the molecule-dosage as N/A.