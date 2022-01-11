114 drugs currently in shortage, per FDA

Nationwide, more than 100 drugs are in short supply, including antibiotics, diuretics, opioids and heart failure medications, FDA data shows.

As of Jan. 11, 114 drugs were in shortage, according to the FDA's database of current and resolved drug shortages, which is updated daily. The current tally is a continuation of shortage levels seen last year. In November 2021, the FDA reported 112 drug shortages.

The most recent drug added to the FDA's shortage list was heparin sodium and sodium chloride 0.9 percent injection, an anticoagulant, on Jan. 7. Dexmedetomidine injection, a sedative used for patients on ventilators, was added Dec. 27, 2021.



View the full list of drug shortages here.