10 of 20 most popular drugs are in shortage

In the first quarter of 2024, the U.S. hit a 23-year record after logging 323 active drug shortages. And among GoodRx's list of the nation's 20 most popular therapies, half are in shortage.

Here are the 10 shortages, according to data from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists:

Albuterol: Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. is releasing solutions of the inhalation medication as they become available, according to the FDA, which lists increased demand as the reason for the shortage. Cipla USA discontinued two solutions of the medicine used for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but 14 others are available in the U.S. market, according to the ASHP.

Amoxicillin: Since fall 2022, dozens of the antibiotic's presentations have been in short supply, according to the FDA and ASHP. No release dates are available.

Amphetamine salt combo: The ASHP and FDA have reported an ongoing shortage of multiple solutions of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication since 2022. Thirty-one solutions are on back order without a resupply date, and 15 are available, according to the ASHP. The FDA lists four drugmakers with limited products and seven with normal supply levels.

Amphetamine salt combo extended-release: Thirty-eight presentations of the ADHD therapy are in shortage, and 37 are not, according to the ASHP. No drugmakers reported release dates.

Clonazepam: The FDA lists only one solution in shortage, but the ASHP reports 15 are in low supply. The medication is used for epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and panic disorders.

Hydrocodone and amoxicillin: For nearly a year, these painkiller tablets have been in short supply as 31 are unavailable and 12 are available, the ASHP said in mid-March. No release dates were reported.

Ondansetron: Four solutions of the nausea medication are in shortage, and the supply issues are expected to resolve by mid-2024, according to the ASHP.

Pantoprazole: Two presentations of the heartburn medication are in limited supply, and 10 are available, according to the ASHP. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is releasing allocated vials, and Sagent Pharmaceuticals estimates its shortage to end in June.

Prednisone: Thirty-seven solutions are available and two from Teva Pharmaceuticals are on back order, the ASHP reported. The therapy is used for eczema and psoriasis.

Tramadol: Teva is reporting a short-term shortage of one solution of the painkiller, according to the ASHP. Seven other presentations are at normal supply levels.