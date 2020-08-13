10 drugs that make patients sweat more

Excess sweating can cause people to be uncomfortable, embarrassed or desperately searching for air conditioning, but some of this perspiration can be attributed to their medications rather than simply genetic dispositions, according to a recent article posted by Sharon Orrange, MD, on telemedicine startup GoodRx's website.

Here are the top 10 medications Dr. Orrange identified as potential causes for excessive sweating:

Antidepressants



Migraine medications



Diabetes medications



Pain relievers



Asthma inhalers



Heartburn and reflux medications



Sildenafil



Ropinirole



Breast cancer medications



Leuprolide

