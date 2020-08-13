10 drugs that make patients sweat more
Excess sweating can cause people to be uncomfortable, embarrassed or desperately searching for air conditioning, but some of this perspiration can be attributed to their medications rather than simply genetic dispositions, according to a recent article posted by Sharon Orrange, MD, on telemedicine startup GoodRx's website.
Here are the top 10 medications Dr. Orrange identified as potential causes for excessive sweating:
- Antidepressants
- Migraine medications
- Diabetes medications
- Pain relievers
- Asthma inhalers
- Heartburn and reflux medications
- Sildenafil
- Ropinirole
- Breast cancer medications
- Leuprolide
More articles on pharmacy:
Virginia pharmacy school files suit against accreditation agency, calls process 'bizarrely contradictory and Kafkaesque'
Merck bets on one-shot vaccine
Kamala Harris' stance on Big Pharma: 5 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.