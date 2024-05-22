10 drugs now in shortage

About a month after the number of ongoing drug shortages reached a 23-year record, more than four dozen patient advocacy groups wrote to legislators, urging them to address the shortages.

A May 21 letter from 46 organizations asked two Congressional committees to establish short- and long-term policy solutions.

"The ongoing drug shortage crisis continues to inhibit patient access, causing delays in treatment, forcing patients and clinicians to turn to often less effective treatment options, and leading to patients missing or altering doses to make up for the lack of access," the letter said.

Here are 10 new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

Ambrisentan tablet: Four solutions of the pulmonary arterial hypertension medication are in short supply and 12 solutions are available. Teva Pharmaceuticals' products are on back order, and the company expects supply to rebound in late May. Other drugmakers did not share release dates.

Azithromycin for suspension: Pfizer discontinued five solutions of the antibiotic in May, adding to four other now-discontinued solutions from the company.

Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablet: Aurobindo Pharma USA discontinued six solutions of the hyperparathyroidism medication in April. No reason was listed.

Deferoxamine injection: For the iron poisoning therapy, there is one solution in short supply and five solutions available. Novartis predicts its shortage to end in June.

Doxycycline hyclate tablet: Apotex Corp. discontinued two solutions of the antibiotic.

Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablet: ANI Pharmaceuticals discontinued four solutions of the medication used for bladder problems.

Fluticasone propionate; salmeterol xinafoate powder: Teva discontinued three AirDuo Digihaler products in late April.

Insulin isophane (NPH) and insulin regular: One of Novo Nordisk's solutions are in shortage, and three — one from Novo Nordisk, two from Eli Lilly — are available. Eli Lilly said wholesalers might allocate product, and Novo Nordisk said it expects the diabetes drug to return to normal supply levels in July.

Mefloquine hydrochloride tablet: One solution of the malaria therapy is in shortage, and Teva expects the supply issue to recover in August.

Temazepam capsule: Amneal Pharmaceuticals discontinued four solutions of the insomnia treatment because of business-related decisions.