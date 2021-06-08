VHA, Northwestern Medicine win Eisenberg patient safety, quality awards

The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum selected the Veterans Health Administration and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine as winners of the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award in two categories.

The awards, established in 2002, "recognize major achievements by individuals and organizations to improve patient safety and healthcare quality." Awards are presented in three categories: individual achievement, national level innovation in patient safety and quality, and local level innovation in patient safety and quality.

The recipients were:

The VHA was recognized at the national level for its rapid naloxone initiative, which reduced opioid overdose deaths by increasing the rapid availability of naloxone.

Northwestern Medicine was the recipient of the local award for its development of an academy for quality and safety improvement, a seven-month program that prepares individuals from multiple departments and professions to lead quality improvement.

David Gaba, MD, received the individual achievement award for his contributions to patient safety research, innovation and dissemination. Dr. Gaba is a staff anesthesiologist and director of the patient simulation center of innovation at VA Palo Alto (Calif.) Health Care System, and associate dean for immersive and simulation-based learning at Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine.

The recipients will be recognized July 20 during the NQF's Annual Conference.