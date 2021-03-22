Some coronavirus variants can resist antibody treatments, FDA tells clinicians

The FDA has revised its clinician resources on monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID-19 to include information on variants.

The fact sheets, updated March 18, outline how certain variants may affect efficacy of the three antibody therapies with emergency use approval in the U.S.

Variants discussed in the fact sheets are:

B.1.1.7 (U.K. origin)

B.1.351 (South Africa origin)

P.1 (Brazil origin)

B.1.427/B.1.429 (California origin)

B.1.526 (New York origin)

"Some variants can cause resistance to one or more of the mAb therapies authorized to treat COVID-19," the FDA said. "Healthcare providers should consider the prevalence of mAb-resistant variants in their area, where data are available, when considering treatment options."

