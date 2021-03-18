NYC Health + Hospitals aims to reduce unnecessary care with new guidelines

NYC Health + Hospitals has adopted new systemwide guidelines to reduce unnecessary care and curb the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities, the New York City-based organization said March 16.

The American Board of Internal Medicine developed the COVID-19 "Choosing Wisely" guidelines, which also features recommendations on how best to use limited resources.

The health system adopted five specific recommendations from the guidelines, including not ordering routine chest X-rays for COVID-19 patients and reducing daily lab testing if a patient's clinical labs are stable.

It selected the five guidelines after soliciting input from clinicians and safety officers in its organization.

