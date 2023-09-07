Murder suspect escapes custody at DC hospital

Police in Washington, D.C., are searching for a man charged with murder who escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital, according to The Washington Post.

The suspect, Christopher Patrick Haynes, escaped from the hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, prompting George Washington University to issue a shelter-in-place order for students and staff.

Authorities did not share how Mr. Haynes escaped or why he was at the hospital.

George Washington University Hospital remained fully operational and is "coordinating with local authorities and monitoring the situation," a spokesperson told the Post.



