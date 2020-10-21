Men more likely to die of COVID-19 than women, analysis finds

There are 13 deaths among men with confirmed COVID-19 cases for every 10 deaths among women, according to an analysis from Global Health 50/50, an initiative to improve gender equality in global health.

The organization analyzed data of more than 5.2 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., including 194,087 deaths reported through Sept. 30.

The analysis found 4.14 percent of men with confirmed cases have died, compared to 3.29 percent of women.

The disparity exists even with females making up more than half (51.7 percent) of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to AHA News.

