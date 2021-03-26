CMS resumes routine hospital surveys

CMS is lifting a suspension on hospital survey activities that was implemented during this winter's surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the agency said March 26.

CMS suspended most on-site hospital survey activity Jan. 20, saying it would only investigate immediate jeopardy complaints. The original suspension period was 30 days, but was extended through March 22.

Hospital survey activity will now resume as normal, CMS said. The agency said complaints received during the suspension period must be investigated within 45 days, and hospital correction plans will be required for any deficiencies found during surveys performed on or after Jan. 20.

