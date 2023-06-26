California officials deny Stanford affiliate's correction plan over PICU issues

A May 16 corrective action plan submitted by John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Calif., a Stanford Medicine affiliate, was denied by the Department of Health Care Services after finding that "not all of John Muir Health's proposed plans of correction adequately addressed the deficiencies," a spokesperson for the facility told Becker's.

The facility was required to submit a plan of corrective action after DHCS found nearly 50 deficiencies with its pediatric intensive care unit in May. Following the findings it stopped treating children in the unit.

Now, in order to move toward compliance, the facility will work alongside DHCS "to finalize a corrective action plan that adequately addresses all of the deficiencies," a spokesperson said. "The John Muir Health pediatric intensive care unit admissions restriction will remain in effect until an approved CAP is in place and John Muir Health is notified by DHCS in writing that the restriction is lifted."