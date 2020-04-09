Updated COVID-19 projections are out: The new peak dates in each state

Peak demand for hospital resources due to COVID-19 is expected this week in the U.S., according to updated projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

The model, first released in late March, presents estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to COVID-19 for each state in the U.S. if social distancing measures are maintained through May. Researchers used state-level hospital capacity data, data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the World Health Organization, and observed COVID-19 utilization from select locations.

When IHME first released its model, the only place where the number of daily deaths had already peaked was Wuhan, China. The data from Wuhan formed the basis for IHME's estimation of the time from implementation of social distancing policies to the peak day of deaths. That estimation is now based on data from Wuhan and seven locations in Spain and Italy where the number of daily deaths appears to be peaking or to have peaked. The model has also been updated to use three different weighting schemes to better approximate the variation in potential policy impact across social distancing mandates.

Projections for peak demand for resources, namely hospital beds and ventilators, also changed after IHME incorporated new data sources into its model and made changes to its analytical framework. Access more information about the changes here.

According to the most recent projections, which use data updated April 8, peak demand for hospital resources will occur at the national level on April 11. However, this varies by state. Below is the projected date of peak demand for hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators in each state according to the IHME model.

April 1

Vermont

April 2

Washington

April 4

Louisiana

April 7

Michigan

April 8

Colorado

New York

Ohio

April 9

Delaware

District of Columbia

April 11

Illinois

New Jersey

April 12

Hawaii

April 13

California

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

April 14

Idaho

Indiana

April 15

North Carolina

West Virginia

April 16

Mississippi

New Hampshire

April 17

Alaska

Maine

Maryland

Nevada

Tennessee

April 20

Alabama

Georgia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Montana

Virginia

April 21

Connecticut

Florida

Kentucky

Missouri

New Mexico

North Dakota

April 22

Arizona

Oregon

Texas

April 23

Minnesota

Oklahoma

April 24

South Carolina

April 25

Arkansas

Rhode Island

Utah

April 26

Nebraska

April 27

Iowa

South Dakota

April 29

Wyoming

