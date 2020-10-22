U of Utah Hospital cancels electives after ICU exceeds capacity

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Hospital has canceled elective procedures amid a COVID-19 surge in the state, according to Newsweek.

The hospital reported its intensive care unit was at 104 percent capacity Oct. 16, and it said it was working to set up more ICU beds staffed to accommodate the increase in hospitalizations.

The additional beds are staffed by nurses and physicians working overtime, University of Utah Hospital CMO Russell Vinik, MD, told KUTV.

"Long term, this is a very difficult thing for our staff to be able to maintain," Dr. Vinik told KUTV.



Dr. Vinik also said that elective procedures have been postponed at the hospital to allow staff to care for critically ill patients.



"We've cut back where we can, but it's precarious. We are very concerned about flu season, particularly if people don't get vaccinated. We can't take another hit," Dr. Vinik told Newsweek.

More articles on patient flow:

COVID-19 hospitalization surge: How hospitals in 5 states are responding

Patient sets fire in Tennessee hospital room

10 hospitals closing departments, ending services

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.