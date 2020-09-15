Physician shot outside Minnesota hospital

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital locked down Sept. 14 after a physician was reportedly shot in a parking ramp just before 9 p.m. CST, reports the StarTribune.

A source who witnessed the incident said the victim was being robbed at gunpoint outside the Edina, Minn.-based hospital. The physician was shot in the head after he resisted and sustained noncritical injuries, the source told StarTribune.

As of early Sept. 15, the 45-year-old man was receiving medical treatment, the source told StarTribune.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who the physician described as an Asian man in his 30s with shaved hair and a neck tattoo.

"We are aware of reports of a shooting on the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital campus," a spokesperson for M Health Fairview said in a Sept. 15 statement to Becker's. "At this time, the investigation and pursuit of suspect(s) is being led by the Edina Police Department, and questions regarding the situation should be forwarded there."

The spokesperson said M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital is secure and providing full service for patients in the emergency department.

