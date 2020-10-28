Pennsylvania hospital pauses some elective surgeries after employees test positive for COVID-19

Erie, Pa.-based Saint Vincent Hospital plans to postpone a small number of elective procedures after "a number of patients and direct caregivers" recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a hospital statement shared with WJET.

The statement did not specify the number of people who tested positive. The postponement of elective procedures was attributed to the staffing impact.

The hospital is deep-cleaning affected areas and will continue following the screening, testing and quarantining guidelines issued by the CDC and the state department of health, according to the statement.

More articles on patient flow:

Chicago area slated to lose 14th hospital in 20 years

Texas to set up makeshift hospital amid COVID-19 surge

KFF: Trends & predictions in 2020 hospital admissions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.