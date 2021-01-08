Pennsylvania hospital ends surgical services

Guthrie Towanda (Pa.) Memorial Hospital ended surgical services Jan. 1 and shifted them to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., and Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital, according to WENY News.

The Towanda hospital is also now a campus of Robert Packer Hospital.

"Working with regulatory agencies, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital has merged under the license of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital," Paul VerValin, executive vice president and COO of Guthrie, said, according to the report. "This change allows us to optimize the use of resources and create synergies that will help to mitigate financial losses."

Regarding the elimination of surgical services, Mr. VerValin said the change allows the system to more efficiently use resources to support its overall surgery program.

