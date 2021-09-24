Memphis hospitals treat 12 victims of grocery store shooting

Hospitals in the Memphis, Tenn., area treated 12 victims of a Sept. 23 shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., which left two dead, The New York Times reported.

Paramedics attempted CPR on one victim, but she died shortly after arriving at a hospital, according to the report. Police said they believe the alleged shooter also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store.

Regional One Health in Memphis received nine patients injured during the shooting, four of whom were in critical condition, a spokesperson told the Times. Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville received one patient who already has been discharged, and Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis admitted two.

The shooting came as local hospitals are struggling to manage an influx of COVID-19 patients. Last month, emergency medical providers penned an open letter to local officials about the capacity issues, saying "the city has no surge capacity to accommodate any additional disaster or unplanned events."



The spokesperson for Regional One Health said the hospital had the capacity to accommodate the nine patients it received, according to the Times.