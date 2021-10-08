Louisiana hospital damaged by Hurricane Ida resumes inpatient care

After many hospitals experienced difficulties during Hurricane Ida, Houma, La.-based Chabert Medical Center is resuming inpatient care, critical care and surgical services, Houma Today reported Oct. 8.

This is the first time it's opened since the damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.

The day after the hurricane hit the area, Chabert had to evacuate 42 patients to other facilities in the state.

"Today marked an important and exciting moment for our health-care team, patients and entire community," said Tim Allen, CEO of Ochsner Health's Bayou Region, which includes the Houma hospital. "I'm humbled by the extraordinary team who continued caring for patients as Ida impacted our hospital and their homes and loved ones."